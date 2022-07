Catching up with The B-52s Keith Strickland, Kate Pierson and Fred Schneider, along with brother and sister Ricky and Cindy Wilson, were friends in Athens, Ga. Their hobby – playing music together – exploded into a career as the band The B-52s. Since the late 1970s, the group has inspired such musicians as Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl. But the death of Ricky Wilson almost ended the band for good. Ahead of their farewell tour, the surviving members catch up with correspondent Kelefa Sanneh.