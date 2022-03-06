Confronting Putin: What can Americans expect? No one can possibly know for sure what Russia's leader Vladimir Putin – who has launched a full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine – may do next. But how might Americans be forced to sacrifice in hopes of saving Ukraine's fragile young democracy? And will Putin's weapons of warfare (cyber or nuclear) target the U.S. and the West? "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with Russia experts Fiona Hill and Nina Khrushcheva (great-granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev), retired Gen. Keith Alexander, and former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta.