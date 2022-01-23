Live

Watch CBSN Live

The Smithsonian looks toward the "Futures"

A new exhibit at the Smithsonian's Arts and Industries Building, in Washington, D.C., features technology, art, and interactive displays that delve into the many forms that the future may take. Correspondent David Pogue pays a visit.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.