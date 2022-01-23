CBS News App
The Smithsonian looks toward the "Futures"
A new exhibit at the Smithsonian's Arts and Industries Building, in Washington, D.C., features technology, art, and interactive displays that delve into the many forms that the future may take. Correspondent David Pogue pays a visit.
