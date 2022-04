Billy Crystal in Broadway's "Mr. Saturday Night" In 1992 Billy Crystal directed his first movie, "Mr. Saturday Night," about an abrasive stand-up comic. Back then, Crystal required hours of makeup to play the 73-year-old washed-up comedian Buddy Young, Jr. Now, thirty years later, Crystal has turned the film into a Broadway musical – and the 74-year-old finally gets to act his age. Correspondent Tracy Smith sits down with the still-youthful Crystal.