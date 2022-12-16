From 1998: Gold artist Daniel Brush Artist Daniel Brush, who despite years as a recluse earned fame for his exquisitely detailed pieces using a most precious medium, gold, died November 26, 2022 at the age of 75. In this "Sunday Morning" profile broadcast on November 8, 1998, Brush welcomed correspondent Rita Braver to his New York studio to watch what goes into creating his spectacular works, and to discuss why - after a quarter-century - he agreed to return to the spotlight. She also talked with Renwick Gallery curator Jeremy Adamson and jewelry collector Ralph Esmerian about Brush's obsessive art.