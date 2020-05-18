CBS News Live
CBS News Texas: Local News, Weather & More
A weather alert has been issued Thursday as strong to severe storms are expected to roll through this afternoon and evening.
Research shows most youth are "extremely worried" about climate change. Kids and young adults who struggle with climate anxiety can perceive they have no future or that humanity is doomed.
For the Lady Mustangs, being two wins from the state title is monumental for several reasons.
Children and teens across the U.S. increasingly face significant mental health challenges and a severe shortage of services to treat them. The result: kids everywhere are in crisis.
The historical Texas landmark—located in Historic Granbury Square—was built in 1893 and known for it's unique architecture.
The four Crew Dragon fliers will replace another crew that will be wrapping up a 154-day stay in orbit.
It's not just companies that are placing their employees in this Dallas College program to learn, but companies who are looking to recruit.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Arthur Henry Page, who was last seen on Feb. 23.
Looking ahead, damaging winds, large hail and even isolated tornadoes are all possible during Thursday evening's commute.
Supercells ahead of a line of severe storms could bring a double hit of storms today. Hail, wind, and some tornadoes are possible.
A weather alert has been issued Thursday as strong to severe storms are expected to roll through this afternoon and evening.
A weather alert has been issued Thursday for strong to severe thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon and evening.
Children and teens across the U.S. increasingly face significant mental health challenges and a severe shortage of services to treat them. The result: kids everywhere are in crisis.
Texas would need to hire more than 5,000 licensed school psychologists to meet minimum recommended ratios.
Annette Addo-Yobo is a trailblazer – she's only the third Black woman to win the title of Miss Dallas in the Miss Dallas Park Cities organization. She's also breaking down barriers when it comes to mental health.
"Connecting the Dots" includes candid conversations about mental health from teens.
Lawmaking in Texas is a fast-paced political process that is unique compared to other states. We sat down with TCU political science professor and political analyst Scott Braddock to learn the art of Texas politics.
Texans this year could get increased access to medical marijuana and see lower penalties for possession of the drug.
Everything you need to know about the 88th Texas State Legislature.
U.S. Rep. Keith Self spoke with political reporter Jack Fink while in Ukraine for a visit with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink speaks one-on-one with Joe Knight, the attorney for one of the men who filed a whistleblower lawsuit against Attorney General Ken Paxton's office.
The Republican from Beaumont didn't mince words about the $3.3 million Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to pay four of his former top staffers to settle a whistleblower lawsuit against him.
In a sit-down interview with CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas addresses the objects that have been shot out of the sky over North America, border issues, the debt ceiling and a potential 2024 presidential run.
The Plano Republican worries about Texans losing money for everyday expenses if casino gambling and sports betting is legalized in the state.
According to a CBS Analysis, the I-Team has learned, in three school years (2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21), school personnel, or police, restrained Texas children with disabilities at least 83,416 times.
A federal program that helps millions of low-income families connect to the internet has been plagued with fraud and complaints, according to government records.
The I-Team requested inspections, citations, and complaints for five Texas zoos including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.
A source within DPD tells CBS11 detectives believe the man in yellow is 33-year-old Emanuel Cartagena. He's charged with sexual assault of a child.
Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. According to the Economic Policy Center, $50 billion a year in wages are stolen from workers.
For the Lady Mustangs, being two wins from the state title is monumental for several reasons.
Anthony Davis had 30 points and 15 rebounds, including a put-back dunk for the late lead, and the Los Angeles Lakers erased a 27-point deficit in a 111-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
Brian Schottenheimer is taking over as offensive coordinator for Dallas, with the Cowboys still planning on coach Mike McCarthy taking on play-calling duties.
Luka Doncic scored 28 points, Kyrie Irving added 23 and the All-Star pair won for the first time together in Dallas, leading a 142-116 victory over the woeful San Antonio Spurs.
Jacob deGrom has thrown his first bullpen session at spring training for the Texas Rangers.
Supercells ahead of a line of severe storms could bring a double hit of storms today. Hail, wind, and some tornadoes are possible.
Here are some expert tips to help stay safe during those nasty storms.
Severe storms, hail, and tornadoes possible in North Texas today starting this afternoon. Early morning fire at a historic hotel in Granbury. Houston is enforcing its ordinance against feeding the homeless.
The Martin's Mill girls basketball team is headed to state, again.
The City of Houston is enforcing an ordinance against feeding homeless people.
A weather alert has been issued Thursday as strong to severe storms are expected to roll through this afternoon and evening.
Research shows most youth are "extremely worried" about climate change. Kids and young adults who struggle with climate anxiety can perceive they have no future or that humanity is doomed.
For the Lady Mustangs, being two wins from the state title is monumental for several reasons.
Children and teens across the U.S. increasingly face significant mental health challenges and a severe shortage of services to treat them. The result: kids everywhere are in crisis.
The historical Texas landmark—located in Historic Granbury Square—was built in 1893 and known for it's unique architecture.
According to a CBS Analysis, the I-Team has learned, in three school years (2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21), school personnel, or police, restrained Texas children with disabilities at least 83,416 times.
A federal program that helps millions of low-income families connect to the internet has been plagued with fraud and complaints, according to government records.
The I-Team requested inspections, citations, and complaints for five Texas zoos including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.
A source within DPD tells CBS11 detectives believe the man in yellow is 33-year-old Emanuel Cartagena. He's charged with sexual assault of a child.
Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. According to the Economic Policy Center, $50 billion a year in wages are stolen from workers.
Brown's resignation will take effect Thursday, March 16.
At the Texas Capitol Tuesday, top school safety officials told lawmakers about the results of the first random intruder detection audits conducted at schools across the state.
A decision in the case, which is expected this summer, will affect roughly 40 million borrowers who are eligible for relief.
Companies seeking funds must show how they plan to develop a local workforce, with firms getting $150 million or more also required to provide affordable and accessible child care for their workers.
Time is running out for Congress to solve the massive program's solvency problem.
Electric automaker Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles.
It's no secret that Super Bowl ads are the most expensive advertisements on the air. But are they still worth the money?
A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma.
While the damage was mild compared to the major Texas freeze of 2021, the full scope may not be clear until after Jan. 1, one company owner pointed out, with many people still out of town for the holiday.
If the forecast has you scrambling to get those last-minute tasks checked off your to-do list, you're not alone.
Research shows most youth are "extremely worried" about climate change. Kids and young adults who struggle with climate anxiety can perceive they have no future or that humanity is doomed.
"I would have never ever imagined that this was cancer," says a woman who was diagnosed at just 44 years old.
A Frisco barbecue restaurant raised funds to surprise a North Texas family, as their young grandson battles a rare form of cancer.
A Colorado school district is prioritizing mental health by building a new facility that will double up as a school and a mental health day-treatment center.
The price reductions for the life-saving medication come amid criticism that unaffordable insulin may constitute a human rights abuse.
A majority of the nation's business economists expect a U.S. recession to begin later this year than they had previously forecast, after a series of reports have pointed to a surprisingly resilient economy despite steadily higher interest rates.
At their annual meeting, Visit Fort Worth touted that the city saw a record number of tourists in 2022.
It's no secret that Super Bowl ads are the most expensive advertisements on the air. But are they still worth the money?
When you're the last lone surviving store in any industry, you've earned the right to have fun and hype it up.
President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to meet for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change.
For the Lady Mustangs, being two wins from the state title is monumental for several reasons.
Anthony Davis had 30 points and 15 rebounds, including a put-back dunk for the late lead, and the Los Angeles Lakers erased a 27-point deficit in a 111-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
Brian Schottenheimer is taking over as offensive coordinator for Dallas, with the Cowboys still planning on coach Mike McCarthy taking on play-calling duties.
Luka Doncic scored 28 points, Kyrie Irving added 23 and the All-Star pair won for the first time together in Dallas, leading a 142-116 victory over the woeful San Antonio Spurs.
Jacob deGrom has thrown his first bullpen session at spring training for the Texas Rangers.
Immediately upon reaching the beach, the three tribes go full throttle in their first challenge to earn crucial camp supplies.
His story left judge Katy Perry in tears: "Our country has f***ing failed us."
'Everything Everywhere All at Once ' wins top honor at Screen Actors Guild Awards, solidifying Oscar frontrunner status.
It comes a year into the war and is called "Same Here." It has Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking proudly about his country and people.
Baldwin entered the plea Thursday and waived his first court appearance, which had been scheduled for Friday.
Supercells ahead of a line of severe storms could bring a double hit of storms today. Hail, wind, and some tornadoes are possible.
Here are some expert tips to help stay safe during those nasty storms.
Severe storms, hail, and tornadoes possible in North Texas today starting this afternoon. Early morning fire at a historic hotel in Granbury. Houston is enforcing its ordinance against feeding the homeless.
The Martin's Mill girls basketball team is headed to state, again.
The City of Houston is enforcing an ordinance against feeding homeless people.
Where there is love, there is life and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth says it's overflowing with bundles of love. Happy Valentine's Day!
Despite the chaos caused when freezing rain falls in North Texas, the silent and stunning beauty of ice is something to admire.
The crisp air, fresh thunder sleet, frosty trees and kids playing in the street can only mean one thing -- snow day!
Babies at Baylor Scott & White Health are rooting for TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship. The tiny college football fans were born at the official hospital for the Horned Frogs, and will be chanting them on as they play at SoFi Stadium Monday evening.
What better way to ring in the new year than with a new baby? These proud parents celebrated the beginning of 2023 with a new family member!