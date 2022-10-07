Recipe: Little Neck Clams from The Lost Kitchen
Erin French's Lost Kitchen Restaurant, which she opened in her hometown of Freedom, Maine, has become one of the hardest-to get reservations in the world. The cookbook author, bestselling memoirist and TV chef offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her tempting seafood recipe – rich with herbs and scented with flowers.
Little Neck Clams with Juniper, Rose & Lime
by Erin French
Serves 4 as an appetizer, or 2 as a main course.
Ingredients:
1.5 lbs. littleneck clams in the shell (about a dozen or so clams)
6 Tablespoons butter
2 Tablespoons white wine
1 Tablespoon dried juniper berries
2 teaspoons rose water
2 teaspoons garlic, minced
Rosemary, cedar, juniper and rose buds or petals for garnish
Crusty bread for dipping.
Instructions:
- Rinse the clams in cold water to remove any sand or grit.
- Place an 8-inch dry cast iron skillet over high heat. Let the pan get nice and hot, then add the clams in a single later. Let sit, undisturbed until the clams begin to release a bit of juice and the pan begins to sizzle a bit, about 4-5 minutes.
- Add the butter, garlic and juniper and give the pan a little shake. It will start to sizzle and steam as the butter hits the pan.
- Add the wine and cover to cook the clams. Cook until all of the clams have opened, about 5-6 minutes.
- Squeeze lime over the top then swirl in the rose water, garnish and serve immediately with grilled bread.
