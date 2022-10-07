Recipe: Little Neck Clams from The Lost Kitchen

Erin French's Lost Kitchen Restaurant, which she opened in her hometown of Freedom, Maine, has become one of the hardest-to get reservations in the world. The cookbook author, bestselling memoirist and TV chef offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her tempting seafood recipe – rich with herbs and scented with flowers.

Don't miss Martha Teichner's interview with Erin French on "CBS Sunday Morning" October 9!

Chef Erin French prepares Little Neck Clams. CBS News

Little Neck Clams with Juniper, Rose & Lime

by Erin French

Serves 4 as an appetizer, or 2 as a main course.

Ingredients:

1.5 lbs. littleneck clams in the shell (about a dozen or so clams)

6 Tablespoons butter

2 Tablespoons white wine

1 Tablespoon dried juniper berries

2 teaspoons rose water

2 teaspoons garlic, minced

Rosemary, cedar, juniper and rose buds or petals for garnish

Crusty bread for dipping.



Instructions:

Rinse the clams in cold water to remove any sand or grit. Place an 8-inch dry cast iron skillet over high heat. Let the pan get nice and hot, then add the clams in a single later. Let sit, undisturbed until the clams begin to release a bit of juice and the pan begins to sizzle a bit, about 4-5 minutes. Add the butter, garlic and juniper and give the pan a little shake. It will start to sizzle and steam as the butter hits the pan. Add the wine and cover to cook the clams. Cook until all of the clams have opened, about 5-6 minutes. Squeeze lime over the top then swirl in the rose water, garnish and serve immediately with grilled bread.

Little Neck Clams. CBS News



