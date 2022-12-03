2014 interview: Christine McVie on her reunion with Fleetwood Mac Singer-songwriter-keyboardist Christine McVie, who contributed some of the most-loved songs of Fleetwood Mac, died on November 30, 2022 at age 79. In this unaired interview with "Sunday Morning" correspondent John Blackstone recorded in 2014, McVie talked about her semi-retirement (fueled in part by her fear of flying), and about rejoining bandmates Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and ex-husband John McVie on stage for the first time in 18 years.