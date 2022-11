Sylvester Stallone on "Tulsa King" In the new Paramount+ series "Tulsa King," Sylvester Stallone stars as an aging New York mafioso fresh out of prison who finds himself setting up a new criminal organization on the plains of Oklahoma. Stallone talked with correspondent Lee Cowan about his first foray into television; the enduring power of "Rocky"; and how he's matured into a new style of acting.