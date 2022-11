Grateful Dead's Bob Weir: Truly classic rock Recently, at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center, black tie met tie dye when the National Symphony Orchestra shared the spotlight with Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir and his band, Wolf Bros. Correspondent John Blackstone talks with Weir about bringing new life to the Dead's music, by going from a six-piece jam band to a 60-piece orchestra, blending culture with counter-culture.