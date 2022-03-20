Watch CBS News

Russian missiles strike Ukraine military barracks, dozens feared dead

Rescuers in the southern city of Mykolaiv raced to save survivors after three Russian missiles hit a barracks where about 200 Ukrainian soldiers slept. Dozens are feared dead. Meanwhile, Ukrainians are praying for a miracle in Mariupol, the besieged southern port city, where drone footage reveals extraordinary destruction and sheer loss of human life due to Russian bombardment. Correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports the latest from the war's frontlines.
