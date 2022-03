Amy Poehler is serious about comedy Ever since she was a child growing up in Burlington, Mass., Amy Poehler knew she liked making people laugh. And she's become very good at it – as a member of the Second City improv troupe, a cast member of "Saturday Night Live," and the star of "Parks & Recreation." The actress and producer talked with correspondent Luke Burbank about her comedy career, including her latest project: directing the documentary "Lucy and Desi."