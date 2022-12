Killer Mike: Activism through music and conversation The rapper Michael Render, a.k.a. Killer Mike, is known for intense music as part of Run The Jewels – and also for "Love and Respect," his PBS talk show, in which he turns down the volume while building conversational bridges. He talks with CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa about balancing music, activism and TV, including "Clark Kenting it" as a Black business owner in Atlanta.