Watch CBS News

Adopting a unique paradigm for parenting

When Schauna Austin was 20 years old, she was single and pregnant, and made the difficult decision to place her baby, whom she named Riley, for adoption. Correspondent Steve Hartman reports on how two families became one.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.