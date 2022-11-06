Watch CBS News

Extra: Steven Spielberg on his optimism

In this web extra clip, director Steven Spielberg (whose latest film is the semi-autobiographical "The Fabelmans") talks with CBS News' Lesley Stahl about the influence of his mother, Leah, and about making films both light and dark.
