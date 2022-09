Jann Wenner on his memoir, "Like a Rolling Stone" Jann Wenner was a 21-year-old Berkeley dropout when he launched Rolling Stone magazine in 1967. It would become a cultural Bible for Baby Boomers. He talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about his new memoir, "Like a Rolling Stone"; the musicians and writers who filled the magazine's pages; why he came out to his wife of almost three decades; and losing control of the magazine he created.