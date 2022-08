Montecito's El Fureidis, a Gilded Age treasure above Santa Barbara Built in 1906 in the Montecito Hills above Santa Barbara, Calif., El Fureidis, the Mediterranean-inspired home of real estate tycoon James Waldron Gillespie, is an oasis of tranquility and class, in a lush 10-acre property. Jane Pauley takes us inside. (Originally broadcast May 22, 2022.)