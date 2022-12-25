Watch CBS News

Christmas trees: Through the roof!

For more than three decades Mike and Mary Noonan have marked the holiday with a Christmas tree like no other: one that appears to extend two stories and pierce the roof of their Lincolnwood, Illinois, home. Correspondent Faith Salie reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.