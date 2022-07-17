Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward: "The Last Movie Stars" Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward were that rarity: a happily-married Hollywood couple. But the story of their life together was partly myth, as explored in the new HBO Max docuseries, "The Last Movie Stars." Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with actor Ethan Hawke, the series' director, and with Paul and Joanne's daughter, Clea Newman, about how the couple's seemingly perfect life had its share of turbulence off-screen, and what made the couple's stardom and marriage unique.