"Putting It Together": Creating a classic Broadway musical Director James Lapine's New York Times bestselling book chronicles the creation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Stephen Sondheim musical, "Sunday in the Park with George." Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Lapine, the show's director and book writer, and with original stars Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters, to connect the dots of how this musical exploration of a pointillist painting broke new ground for a Broadway musical.