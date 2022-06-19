"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 6/19 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Mark Whitaker explores his family history as he marks Juneteenth. Also: Anthony Mason interviews Mikhail Baryshnikov; Lesley Stahl examines how NYC doctors operated on the frontlines of the COVID outbreak; Jim Axelrod talks with singer-songwriter A.J. Croce, who is now playing music by his late father, Jim Croce; John Blackstone sits down with San Francisco Mayor London Breed; Luke Burbank visits a sports bar that exclusively shows women's sports; and David Pogue goes behind the creation of the animated character Marcel, a one-inch tall seashell with googly eyes and shoes.