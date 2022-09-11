"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/11 Jane Pauley hosts a special look back on the life of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, including Lee Cowan's appreciation of her seven-decade reign. Also: Mo Rocca talks with Tina Brown about the Queen's mystique; Rita Braver interviews former President Bill Clinton about his memories of the Queen; Seth Doane examines the history of the House of Windsor; Martha Teichner examines Elizabeth's love of animals; Ben Mankiewicz talks with actors about portraying the monarch on screen; and Mark Phillips reports on the new king, Charles III. Plus, Ted Koppel looks at a program that has constructed thousands of affordable houses for first-time homeowners; and Serena Altschul meets a multimedia artist who records underground and underwater sounds.