Watch CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/11

Jane Pauley hosts a special look back on the life of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, including Lee Cowan's appreciation of her seven-decade reign. Also: Mo Rocca talks with Tina Brown about the Queen's mystique; Rita Braver interviews former President Bill Clinton about his memories of the Queen; Seth Doane examines the history of the House of Windsor; Martha Teichner examines Elizabeth's love of animals; Ben Mankiewicz talks with actors about portraying the monarch on screen; and Mark Phillips reports on the new king, Charles III. Plus, Ted Koppel looks at a program that has constructed thousands of affordable houses for first-time homeowners; and Serena Altschul meets a multimedia artist who records underground and underwater sounds.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.