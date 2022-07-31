"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 7/31 Hosted by Mo Rocca. In our cover story, Erin Moriarty shows us the harsh reality of art collecting — and forgery. Plus, Mo Rocca visits the "wildflower capital" of Colorado; John Dickerson breaks down the U.S. economy's mixed signals; Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with actor James Hong; Rita Braver pays a visit to a Wisconsin home appliance company behind the Rolls Royce of refrigerators; Jane Pauley sits down with Liza Minnelli and her friend and accompanist Michael Feinstein; Robert Costa lays out the opportunities and pitfalls each party faces in the 2022 midterm elections; and Jonathan Vigliotti serves up a very different kind of ice cream treat.