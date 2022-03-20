Getting to know SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson The highly-esteemed Circuit Court of Appeals judge, nominated by President Biden for the Supreme Court, stands just five feet one inch tall, and is poised to knock down one more barrier on the nation's highest court. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with longtime friends of Ketanji Brown Jackson, who explain why they believe Jackson's nomination (if confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court) is a testament to her brilliance and passion for the law.