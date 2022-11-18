Recipe: Don't Care Syrup

This recipe originated from Emil Hiss in the 1897 book "Standard Manual of Soda and Other Beverages" (which warned, "Some have indulged in the detestable practice of furnishing an alcoholic drink under this name; this should never be countenanced").

It is featured in Judy Levin's "Soda and Fizzy Drinks: A Global History" (University of Chicago Press).



Don't Care Syrup

Ingredients:

4 oz. pineapple syrup

4 oz. strawberry syrup

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 oz. port wine

1 quart simple syrup

Also from the "Standard Manual of Soda and Other Beverages," this advertisement for "indestructible" soda counter stools, warranted to last 100 years, and deemed essential for "the customer, the bicyclist, the woman" consuming an "ice cream tipple."

From "Standard Manual of Soda and Other Beverages"



