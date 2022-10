The unique sound of Nathaniel Rateliff Success arrived late for 44-year-old Nathaniel Rateliff and his Denver-based band, The Night Sweats, whose music is a blend of rock, country, blues and soul. But nothing has come easily for the singer, or for his long-time collaborator, bass player Joseph Pope III. CBS News' Anthony Mason talks with Rateliff about the troubles he's surmounted on the way to his platinum record, "S.O.B."