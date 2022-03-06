Ukraine Live Updates
CBS News App
Show Schedule
Newsletters
Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Blinken: NATO members have "green light" to send fighter jets to Ukraine
1.5 million Ukrainians have fled Russian invasion, U.N. commissioner says
How far will Putin go — and how far will America go to stop him?
Ukrainian official says Russian assault halted civilian evacuations for 2nd time
Schiff signals "strong bipartisan support" for banning Russian oil and gas
Biden team in Venezuela as U.S. seeks to split country from Russia
Lessons from the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic
Trump renews NATO criticism after Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Prosecutor: College student's murder serves as a cautionary tale
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Zelensky's courageous stand
The Ukrainian president's defiance against the invading Russian army has done more than just help protect his country; it has helped bolster the strength of other democracies much older than Ukraine's.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On