A touch of "Evil," for laughs Having created two hit series, "The Good Wife" and its spinoff, "The Good Fight," married producers Robert and Michelle King have come up with something more sinister: the critically-acclaimed "Evil," featuring scary stories laced with absurdity and humor about the presence of evil in mundane settings. The Kings talk with correspondent Serena Altschul about their religious backgrounds, and about creating a show described as a funny version of "The Exorcist."