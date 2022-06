An Afghan family reunion years in the making Six years ago correspondent Steve Hartman first met Baset Azizi, a musician from Afghanistan, who fled to the U.S. as a teenager. Since then, Azizi has interned on Capitol Hill, and graduated from college with honors. All that time, his family was back in Afghanistan, until they fled following the fall of Kabul. Finally, just a few weeks ago, Azizi's family arrived in the U.S. for an emotional reunion.