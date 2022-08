Artist Valerie Hammond on her children as muses A new exhibition at the Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, N.Y., titled "Women's Work," looks at how, through history, women artists (often unrecognized and uncelebrated), who created pieces outside of the mainstream, have inspired today's female artists. In this web exclusive, artist Valerie Hammond talks with correspondent Faith Salie about her own pieces in the exhibit – works that incorporate her children.