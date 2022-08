"Women's Work": Art by women, known and unknown For generations the artistic contributions of women have been marginalized by the art world and by society in general. In "Women's Work," a new exhibit at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, pieces by female artists past and present are displayed alongside works created by women in a domestic setting, often anonymously. Correspondent Faith Salie looks at how "unimportant" historical objects are now viewed through a modern eye.