See the Olympic medal count for the 2026 Winter Games

The United States is fielding its biggest Winter Olympics team ever for the 2026 Games, with 232 athletes going for the gold. Skier Breezy Johnson won America's first gold medal of the Games in women's downhill, and U.S. figure skaters won gold in the team competition.

While Team USA brought home the most medals of any country at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Norway came out on top in the medal count at the last Winter Games and also holds the all-time record for winter medals.

Here is a look at where the medal count stands as the competition heats up in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, the two host cities for the 2026 Winter Olympics in northern Italy.

Overall medal count for the 2026 Winter Olympics

The first medal event of the Milano Cortina Winter Games was the men's downhill competition on Saturday, Feb. 7, with Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen winning the gold.

The chart below is updated hourly with the latest medal count of the 2026 Games.

Spotlight on Team USA's medal count for the 2026 Olympics

In the first two days after Friday's opening ceremony, Team USA scooped up two medals, both of them gold.

Breezy Johnson won gold in the women's downhill, and American figure skaters won gold in the team event, helped by a dominant performance from Ilia Malinin, who is known as the "Quad God" for executing the most difficult jumps.

Team USA poses with their gold medals after the figure skating team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 8, 2026. Ashley Landis / AP

Team USA is also guaranteed to come away with a medal, either silver or gold, in mixed doubles curling as it heads into the finals against Sweden on Tuesday.

What was the medal count for the 2022 Winter Olympics?

At the 2022 Winter Games, Norway took home the most medals, winning 37 in all, including 16 gold.

Next came the ROC, the Russian Olympic Committee team, with a total of 32, followed by Germany with 27 and Canada with 26.

Team USA ranked fifth with 25 medals — nine gold, nine silver and seven bronze.

Who has the most Olympic medals of all time?

While the International Olympic Committee does not compile rankings, the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage does keep a medal tally. It counts one medal for placing first, second or third in an event regardless of how many athletes were on a team.

In the overall medal count from all previous Summer and Winter Games, the U.S. comes out on top with 3,103 medals.

The U.S. is followed in the medal count by the former Soviet Union, which earned 1,204 medals before its breakup in 1991. Germany comes third with 1,091 medals.

The U.S. has also won the most gold medals, with 1,220, according to the Olympic Foundation.

But when it comes to the history of the Winter Olympics alone, the U.S. dips to second place in the medal count behind Norway, a perennial winter sports powerhouse.

Athletes from Norway have taken home a total of 404 medals from past Winter Games. The U.S. has previously won 330, while Germany places third with 286.