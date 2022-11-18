Albanese Meats & Poultry was founded in New York's Little Italy in 1923, and has been a family operation ever since.

Jennifer Prezioso, who apprenticed under her grandfather, Moe, took over the shop, which is the last remaining butcher on Elizabeth Street. The shop maintains its museum-like quality and sense of community, even in an age of Instagram.

Prezioso offers "Sunday Morning" viewers a family recipe, Veal Spiedini alla Albanese.

She writes: "Our family eats these as an appetizer for holidays, but they would be perfect for lunch or dinner with salad. We usually count how many toothpicks are left in everyone's dishes. There never seems to be enough spiedini. Enjoy!"

Veal Spiedini alla Albanese. Jennifer Prezioso tells us she couldn't get a picture of the dish after they've been cooked because they get eaten too quickly! Jennifer Prezioso

Veal Spiedini alla Albanese

From Jennifer Prezioso, of Albanese Meats & Poultry

Ingredients:

2 lbs. Veal Cutlets eye round, pounded thin (1/4" or thinner and about 2" x 3" in shape)

2 cups Bread crumbs unseasoned

1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs, plain

1 cup Pecorino Romano cheese, grated

1/2 tsp. Salt

1/2 tsp. Pepper

1/2 tsp. Garlic powder

1 large Garlic clove or two small cloves, minced very fine

1/4 cup Parsley leaves, chopped (no stems)

1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 whole Lemons, cut into 4 wedges each

6 Wooden skewers or individual round toothpicks (skewers should be soaked in warm water for 30 minutes; no need to soak the toothpicks)

Instructions:

Mix breadcrumbs, Panko, cheese, salt, pepper, garlic powder, garlic and parsley in a mixing bowl. Taste and see if the seasoning is to your liking. Pour olive oil into a separate bowl. Dip the veal cutlets into the oil, let excess oil drip slightly, then coat in bread crumb mixture. Press down so they are thoroughly coated. Roll the veal cutlet tightly and secure it with either a toothpick or a skewer. If using the skewer place 4 to 5 on each skewer tightly together. Place the secured spiedini on a lightly oiled sheet pan or baking dish. If using toothpicks the points should all be going in the same direction, with toothpicks as horizontal as possible. Position the top rack of the oven about 6 inches from the broiler flame. Turn the broiler on. Squeeze some lemon juice over the spiedini (1 -2 wedges) and place them in the oven. Don't walk away from the oven – they cook very fast! After about five minutes, or when the tops are golden brown, turn the spiedini over if using skewers. If using toothpicks, push the tips of the toothpicks in the opposite direction so the other side cooks. Squeeze lemon juice on the spiedini, again 1- 2 wedges. After about 4-5 minutes take them out. Place them on a serving dish. Don't forget to add the breadcrumb drippings from the pan. Squeeze some more lemon on top and serve.



