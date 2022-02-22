Here Comes The Sun: Actress Christine Baranski and a look inside the homes of Architectural Digest Christine Baranski has a habit of playing regal, accomplished women. But she’s really just a girl from Buffalo, and those roots still run deep. Also, what do Fred Astaire’s living room, Serena Williams’ karaoke bar and Maria Sharapova’s bowling alley all have in common? We’ll show you. “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”