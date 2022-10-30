Watch CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 10/30

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Robert Costa looks at the threat posed by hundreds of Republican "election deniers" running for office. Also: Tracy Smith talks with actress Jamie Lee Curtis; Norah O'Donnell joins U2 frontman Bono for a visit to the Dublin of his past; Kelefa Sanneh meets a girl whose genetically-modified T cells beat cancer; Seth Doane interviews British writer Ian McEwan about his new novel, "Lessons"; Lilia Luciano steps into the Beverly Hills "Witch's House"; and Conor Knighton meets up with the 251 Club, whose members aim to visit every single town in Vermont.
