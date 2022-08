Moxie, the soft drink with moxie Created in the 1920s as Moxie Nerve Food (touted to cure everything from nervous exhaustion to loss of manhood), the soft drink is celebrated today by Mainers with a taste for something other than Coke, Pepsi or root beer. Correspondent Nancy Giles looks back at how Moxie's marketing blitz created a sensation – and a plucky dictionary entry.