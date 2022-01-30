Live

Confronting history, to heal a nation

Attorney Bryan Stevenson, author of the bestseller "Just Mercy," has helped to save 145 wrongly-convicted prisoners from execution, but these days the man behind Montgomery, Alabama's National Memorial for Peace and Justice might be better known his other job: educating Americans about the legacy of slavery and racial violence in this country. Stevenson talks with correspondent David Pogue about confronting history as a first step in healing, and gives a tour of the brand new Legacy Museum in Montgomery.
