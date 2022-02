Ukraine, long a victim of Russian oppression Three decades after gaining its independence from the Soviet Union, Ukraine is again fighting for its freedom after Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of its neighboring country. Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about the long history of oppression of the Ukrainian people by Czarist and Soviet forces (including the "Holodomor" famine perpetrated by Stalin), and now by the war machines of Putin.