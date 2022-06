A fix for McDonald's soft-serve machines? As inoperative McDonald's soft-serve ice-cream machines became a national punchline, tech startup Kytch developed a device that helped McDonald's franchises get their machines back online. And that's when the fight over ice cream began to really heat up. Correspondent David Pogue has the story of how McDonald's soft-serve machines, and a tiny add-on computer, became the center of a multi-million-dollar lawsuit.