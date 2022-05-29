CBS News App
A Memorial Day tradition: Taps Across America
On Memorial Day, at 3 p.m. local time, musicians across the country will participate once again in a new tradition, honoring America's fallen heroes with the playing of "Taps." Correspondent Steve Hartman reports.
