Dancing Grannies return one year after parade tragedy On November 21, 2021, a red SUV tore through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six and injuring more than 60 others, including Betty Streng, a member of a dance team, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. The group lost three members. This week, Streng and others returned to walk the same parade route. Correspondent Steve Hartman reports.