Is Elon Musk in over his head?

Elon Musk, the man behind cutting-edge companies Tesla and SpaceX, recently bought Twitter for $44 billion. What followed has been a chaotic period for the social media platform, during which Musk has invited back some users who had previously been banned or otherwise restricted; fired employees en masse; and rolled back content moderation. To what end? Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with tech journalist Kara Swisher and cybersecurity expert Alex Stamos about Musk's impact on the company so far.
