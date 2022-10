The failure of justice for Emmett Till "Till" is the new film about 14-year-old Emmett Till, a Black youth from Chicago visiting Mississippi in 1955, who was abducted and murdered – a crime that helped spark the civil rights movement. In this excerpt from an October 24, 2004 "60 Minutes" report by our late colleague Ed Bradley, Till's final days are recounted, along with the ensuing murder trial that failed to bring justice.