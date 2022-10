From 2009: Angela Lansbury, "liberated" by Broadway Hollywood and Broadway star Angela Lansbury, who earned Five Tony Awards and three Oscar nominations, and who scored 12 Emmy nominations for her role as mystery author-sleuth Jessica Fletcher on the TV series "Murder, She Wrote," died on October 11, 2022 at the age of 96. In this interview that aired on "Sunday Morning" December 6, 2009, Lansbury talked with CBS News' Katie Couric about her unparalleled career on stage and screen.