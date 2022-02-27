Watch CBS News

Artist Shirley Woodson's bold strokes

There's a lot going on in Shirley Woodson's vivid paintings. And at 85, this artist and former schoolteacher is being celebrated with her first one-woman show at the Detroit Institute of Arts. Correspondent Rita Braver reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.