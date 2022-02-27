Ukraine In Turmoil
Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as Ukraine fight continues
U.S. ambassador to U.N.: Putin's nuclear order "totally unacceptable"
The long history of Russia's efforts to subjugate Ukraine
The life of a CIA shadow warrior
NYPD detective worked to change system she says let her down
Trump encourages Rick Scott to challenge McConnell for top GOP Senate role
Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Poland and Sweden refuse to play Russia in World Cup qualifiers
$2.9 million worth of meth seized at California border
Artist Shirley Woodson's bold strokes
There's a lot going on in Shirley Woodson's vivid paintings. And at 85, this artist and former schoolteacher is being celebrated with her first one-woman show at the Detroit Institute of Arts. Correspondent Rita Braver reports.
