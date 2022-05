Naomi Osaka: A role model on the court, and off By the age of 23, Naomi Osaka – winner of four Grand Slam tennis titles – had become the highest-paid female athlete in the world, ever. And when she withdrew from the French Open last year – citing depression and anxiety – she lost none of her corporate sponsors. Instead, she opened up a much-needed conversation about mental health. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Osaka about drive, strength, vulnerability, and measuring success without a scoreboard.