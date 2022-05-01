Watch CBS News

The Switchblade "kamikaze" drone

A one-time-use unmanned aerial vehicle, the Switchblade drone is a powerful weapon that can dive bomb its targets, such as tanks and artillery nests, at a range of up to 30 miles. So far, 700 Switchblades – large and small – have been supplied to Ukraine for use against Russian forces. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with the CEO of Switchblade manufacturer Aerovironment, Wahid Nawabi, who as a child in Afghanistan saw the effects of an invading Russian army – and the power of innovative defense technology.
