Here Comes The Sun: Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and abstract artist Sean Scully Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords sits down with Ben Tracy to talk about her recovery after being shot at a congressional campaign event in 2011. Giffords and her husband, Sen. Mark Kelly, also discuss the new documentary, “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down.” Then, Serena Alstschl travels to the Philadelphia Museum of Art to learn about Sean Scully’s masterpieces. “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”