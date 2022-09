The life of Queen Elizabeth II The passing of Queen Elizabeth II after 70 years on the throne has meant that not just a monarch is gone at the age of 96, but decades of stability and continuity are suddenly gone, too. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with the Queen's former chaplain, Gavin Ashenden; historian Sir David Cannadine; and Erin Vanderhoof (of the Vanity Fair podcast "Dynasty") about how the Queen's duty, poise, charisma, and adherence to tradition served her, and her subjects, during her seven-decade reign.