On a day with record-setting heat, a mountain biker suffered a mechanical failure on the Palisade Plunge Trail, which claimed the life of a Colorado Springs cyclist four years earlier.
Denver police officers are searching for a person they believe intentionally struck a motorcycle, killing the rider.
An El Paso County K9 officer was shot and killed on Saturday after reportedly attacking a man and his dog.
Colorado lacrosse champion Eliza Osburn's journey to the world stage started long before she ever put on a Team USA jersey.
On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department says 72 people became ill, and seven were taken to the hospital during the Tacos and Tequila Festival.
On Saturday, the community turned up to support a Denver business after someone smashed five of its windows.
While temperatures will be the main concern Sunday, a few showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon that could produce strong winds.
The self-driving car company Waymo has moved to the next phase of testing in Denver by removing the backup drivers.
On Saturday afternoon, officials announced a ground stop and a ground delay at Denver International Airport due to high winds and staffing shortages.
Watch meteorologist Callie Zanandrie's forecast.
As Colorado marks 150 years of statehood, a new documentary features the voices of the Centennial State.
Up until 1961, Dillon was located below where the Dillon Reservoir now lies. The Colorado mountain town has actually moved three different times in its history.
As Colorado marks its 150th year of statehood, CBS Colorado is highlighting the Cherry Creek Arch Bridge in partnership with Colorado Preservation Inc., which works to preserve historic places across the state.
The museum in Brighton on Henderson Road will be free for visitors on Saturday.
Over 100 years ago, Colorado was one of the country's top apple producing states. The Gold Mountain Orchard is working to preserve those historic apple varieties for generations to come.
On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department says 72 people became ill, and seven were taken to the hospital during the Tacos and Tequila Festival.
Denver police officers are searching for a person they believe intentionally struck a motorcycle, killing the rider.
Every year, the return to school is a big strain on many families' budgets. Denver mom and content creator Karina Nemitz joined CBS Colorado in the studio on Sunday to share some ways families can save on back-to-school supplies.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says one of its K9 officers was killed after reportedly attacking someone.
One person died and another was injured on Saturday in a grass fire in Northern Colorado, Greeley police said. It happened in the early afternoon after sudden high winds knocked down power lines near the intersection of Highway 34 and Highway 85.
In a narrow 50-49 vote, President Trump's former defense lawyer was confirmed as attorney general in a vote early Saturday.
A federal appeals court said the White House lacks the authority to unilaterally construct the 90,000-square-foot ballroom. President Trump said the administration will appeal to the Supreme Court.
A federal appeals court is set to consider President Trump's effort to fire two immigration judges this fall, a case that could have significant implications for federal workers.
Former CNN anchor Don Lemon's attorneys wrote that Trump's animosity toward Lemon "is well documented, stretching back over a decade."
The Pentagon on Friday released a new batch of documents and images related to UFOs, the fifth disclosure in recent months about the strange encounters.
Social workers at the Barbara Davis Center attend to all the needs created by having an expensive, chronic illness.
A Minnesota woman says she fainted, spiked a 102-degree fever, and was hospitalized with sepsis three days after eating a chicken burrito bowl at a Chipotle in Roseville, and genetic testing connected her case to a multistate outbreak, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.
Thursday's vote to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress follows years of tension with GOP Sen. Rand Paul, hinging on the origins of the coronavirus and a controversial type of research.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new seasonal flu vaccine from Moderna that uses mRNA technology, the drugmaker announced.
At least 345 people — the majority in Colorado and Minnesota — have been sickened by a salmonella outbreak, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin visited Colorado's Supermax prison, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center and Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in southern Colorado before holding a private meeting with U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans and Hispanic faith leaders.
An accident that sent two passengers tumbling from a chairlift at Vail was caused by components that were improperly installed when the lift was built nearly two decades ago, according to a state investigation.
For the first time, court photos show the inside of a Commerce City home where authorities found three children, 31 dogs, two cats and two guinea pigs living last fall.
A series of sports photos have become treasured memories for a grieving community.
Nearly three out of every four written comments submitted to the Colorado Department of Transportation during the early public review of its proposed Bus Rapid Transit project on Colorado Boulevard oppose the idea.
On a day with record-setting heat, a mountain biker suffered a mechanical failure on the Palisade Plunge Trail, which claimed the life of a Colorado Springs cyclist four years earlier.
Denver police officers are searching for a person they believe intentionally struck a motorcycle, killing the rider.
An El Paso County K9 officer was shot and killed on Saturday after reportedly attacking a man and his dog.
Colorado lacrosse champion Eliza Osburn's journey to the world stage started long before she ever put on a Team USA jersey.
On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department says 72 people became ill, and seven were taken to the hospital during the Tacos and Tequila Festival.
On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department says 72 people became ill, and seven were taken to the hospital during the Tacos and Tequila Festival.
Denver police officers are searching for a person they believe intentionally struck a motorcycle, killing the rider.
Every year, the return to school is a big strain on many families' budgets. Denver mom and content creator Karina Nemitz joined CBS Colorado in the studio on Sunday to share some ways families can save on back-to-school supplies.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says one of its K9 officers was killed after reportedly attacking someone.
One person died and another was injured on Saturday in a grass fire in Northern Colorado, Greeley police said. It happened in the early afternoon after sudden high winds knocked down power lines near the intersection of Highway 34 and Highway 85.
Jorge Messi served as his son's agent and accompanied him to Europe when he signed with Barcelona as a teenager.
The kickoff time for the Denver Summit FC game on Saturday has been moved due to high temperatures forecast for this weekend.
It's no secret youth sports are changing. These days, more kids are specializing in one sport at younger ages, as opposed to playing multiple sports into adolescence.
Nearly a year after identifying Burnham Yard as the preferred site for a new stadium, the Broncos say they're still on track to open a new home in 2031.
Colorado State University has signed a new multi-year partnership with adidas, making the sportswear company the official footwear, uniform, apparel and sideline partner for Rams athletics.
The discovery was made by an underwater fisherman who described it as the "most incredible" in his life.
Jorge Messi served as his son's agent and accompanied him to Europe when he signed with Barcelona as a teenager.
The total is also the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history.
In a narrow 50-49 vote, President Trump's former defense lawyer was confirmed as attorney general in a vote early Saturday.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the helicopter crashed in Richfield, which is about 160 miles south of Salt Lake City.
In a narrow 50-49 vote, President Trump's former defense lawyer was confirmed as attorney general in a vote early Saturday.
A federal appeals court said the White House lacks the authority to unilaterally construct the 90,000-square-foot ballroom. President Trump said the administration will appeal to the Supreme Court.
A federal appeals court is set to consider President Trump's effort to fire two immigration judges this fall, a case that could have significant implications for federal workers.
Former CNN anchor Don Lemon's attorneys wrote that Trump's animosity toward Lemon "is well documented, stretching back over a decade."
The Pentagon on Friday released a new batch of documents and images related to UFOs, the fifth disclosure in recent months about the strange encounters.
Social workers at the Barbara Davis Center attend to all the needs created by having an expensive, chronic illness.
A Minnesota woman says she fainted, spiked a 102-degree fever, and was hospitalized with sepsis three days after eating a chicken burrito bowl at a Chipotle in Roseville, and genetic testing connected her case to a multistate outbreak, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.
Thursday's vote to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress follows years of tension with GOP Sen. Rand Paul, hinging on the origins of the coronavirus and a controversial type of research.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new seasonal flu vaccine from Moderna that uses mRNA technology, the drugmaker announced.
At least 345 people — the majority in Colorado and Minnesota — have been sickened by a salmonella outbreak, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Heat pumps cool and heat indoor spaces, and the Denver Regional Council of Governments recently received a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to promote their use.
A sudden slump in hiring has dramatically changed the outlook for the Federal Reserve's September interest rate decision.
The typical American's paycheck has grown faster since 2019 than in any stretch since the early 1980s. But prices climbed nearly as fast, swallowing about 80% of the wage increase.
Friday's jobs report showed employers shed jobs last month, rather than adding 95,000 new hires that had been forecast by economists.
A Transportation Department proposal could obscure the cost of a plane ticket, aviation experts warn. Here's what to know.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin visited Colorado's Supermax prison, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center and Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in southern Colorado before holding a private meeting with U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans and Hispanic faith leaders.
An accident that sent two passengers tumbling from a chairlift at Vail was caused by components that were improperly installed when the lift was built nearly two decades ago, according to a state investigation.
For the first time, court photos show the inside of a Commerce City home where authorities found three children, 31 dogs, two cats and two guinea pigs living last fall.
A series of sports photos have become treasured memories for a grieving community.
Nearly three out of every four written comments submitted to the Colorado Department of Transportation during the early public review of its proposed Bus Rapid Transit project on Colorado Boulevard oppose the idea.