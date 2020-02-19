CBS News Live
New research at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus finds two FDA-approved drugs improve cognition in patients with Alzheimer's disease.
As street racing concerns grow there's a renewed focus on how to get these dangerous drivers off the street.
Denver Public Schools paraprofessionals, maintenance staff, nutrition workers, and others who keep schools functioning want a $5 raise.
Denver police has made many changes in the decades since the shocking murder of Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams, including building a $28 million state-of-the-art crime lab.
Excitement continues to build as the big celebration for the Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche, approaches.
Colorado State University is now on the leading front of research universities after obtaining a 3.5 megawatt gas turbine donation.
Call it blues, call it funk, call it rock, but there is no doubt, Dragondeer puts all its energy into performing.
Moments after receiving the Stanley Cup, the Colorado Avalanche made a serious impact on the trophy.
Seven states are set to host primary elections Tuesday as the nation comes to terms with last week's stunning Supreme Court ruling eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion.
Denver hockey fans are celebrating their third hockey championship in one year as the Colorado Avalanche raise the Stanley Cup.
Saturday marked the end of an era for a major staple in Denver's Bonnie Brae neighborhood. After 88 years in business, the Bonnie Brae Tavern closed its doors for the final time.
Randall Grichuk and Elias Diaz homered and the Colorado Rockies continued their Coors Field mastery of Clayton Kershaw with a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.
Chad Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday.
Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago, died Monday.
Colorado Avalanche fans are lining up to get their hands on Stanley Cup Championship gear.
Dominic and Michelle got to meet with District 8 candidate State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer Wednesday morning following her victory in the Republic primary.
Morning Anchor Dominic Garcia was able to spend some time chatting with Jena Griswold, Colorado's secretary of state, on Primary Tuesday ahead of the closing of the polls.
A CBS News analysis found the department solved only 17% of the city's homicides in 2006. Two years later, that number jumped to 93%.
Shares of Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines tumbled Monday after their improved merger proposal won a key endorsement just days ahead of a crucial shareholder vote. Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said Monday that he is optimistic Spirit shareholders will approve Frontier's latest stock-and-cash offer for Spirit when they vote Thursday.
For much of the morning on Tuesday, the smell of smoke permeated Denver. A combination of weather and a fire that ignited at an Englewood waste management facility were responsible for the smell.
There are more cases of the monkeypox virus in Colorado
In an effort to curb rising cases of STIs in the county in conjunction with National HIV Awareness Day, Clear Creek County is holding an education and testing-based fair.
Several days into this next vaccination wave, some pharmacies are facing challenges in serving the youngest part of the newly approved population.
The COVID vaccine is now available for children as young as six months old.
Gov. Jared Polis says he commends the President's action to provide relief and save people money.
The Weld Food Bank in northern Colorado said they've seen a 25% increase in demand for their services in recent months as the price for gasoline and groceries climbs to record highs.
At the gas station, the tank doesn't often get filled lately when Katie Orecchio visits the pumps. It wasn't on Friday.
A new measure passed Denver City Council allowing new affordable housing units to be built without parking lots.
An effort to bring higher education and industry relevant training to Castle Rock is paying off for the newest graduates of the Sturm Collaboration Campus.
A federal judge on Thursday denied convicted wife-killer Harold Henthorn a new trial, after Henthorn claimed his trial attorney "acted in his own self-interest, was dishonest" and committed fraud in the course of defending Henthorn.
Thirteen Denver metro area school superintendents have signed a letter to the Colorado Board of Education saying they're "deeply disappointed" the board would take the unprecedented step of reorganizing the Adams 14 School District.
A second Fort Collins man, Harris Elias, 50, said Thursday he plans to sue Fort Collins police after he was arrested for DUI, spent three days in jail, but his blood test later showed no traces of alcohol or drugs.
The Bureau of Land Management is moving up its wild horse roundup in the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area, saying the area is overpopulated with horses. The roundup was originally scheduled for September.
